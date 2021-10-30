Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari rejoices with Chief Afe Babalola on 92nd birthday

Latest News
By Peter
0 7

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with legal luminary, educationist and philanthropist, Chief Afe Babalola, on his 92nd birthday, October 30, 2021.

President Buhari joins family members, friends and all well-wishers, particularly the Nigerian Bar Association, in celebrating the milestone with the lawyer, who rather defied so many odds to redefine and reposition  himself for a successful life, and bring many into the limelight.

The President notes the support of the philanthropist in building basic infrastructure to assist citizens, extending charity to the poor and needy, and mentoring many, especially in his profession, to reach the pinnacle of their careers.

The President prays for God’s grace of longer life, good health and strength for the renowned lawyer as he continues his service to humanity.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4914 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Sanwo-Olu unveils new name, logo of Lagos State Lotteries…

Buhari felicitates with Adebutu Kessington at 86

Anambra: INEC discovers 86 polling units without voters

I will vacate office in 2023 -Buhari

1 of 553

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More