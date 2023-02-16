Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari pays tribute to Senator Mamora at 70

News
By Peter
30
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Honourable Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Senator Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora as he turns 70.

In a video recording to mark the anniversary, President Buhari acknowledges the contributions of the Senator to the elections that brought him to office in 2015 and 2019 adding that  “Dr. Mamora cannot, therefore, be separated from my political success.”

The full text of the video message is reproduced below:

“Excellencies, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen.

“It is my pleasure and delights to pay this tribute to my Minister, Senator Dr. Adeleke Mamora, as he turns 70 on February 16, 2023.

“I consider Dr. Mamora a co-traveler in my political journey, having served as Deputy Director General of the APC Presidential Election Campaign Committee in 2015, and 2019, respectively.

“These were elections that brought me to office as President and renewal of the mandate for the second term. Dr. Mamora cannot, therefore, be separated from my political success, as he worked with his heart, mind, and strength for electoral success. Thank you very much.

“The medical doctor-turned politician  has made a name as Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, a Senator of the Federal Republic, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Minister of State for Health, and now Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. Thank you for your service to our party, the APC, and Nigeria, our dear native land.

“Happy 70th birthday. Best wishes to your dear wife, children and grandchildren.

“Congratulations and happy 70th birthday.”

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 8847 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Opposition video footage release shows gunmen who invaded…

Waste management: MINISTER UNVEILS REPORTS, SAYS NIGERIA…

Uzodimma delivers paper on Strategic Leadership and National…

FG completes 64 roads  in federal tertiary institutions,…

1 of 927