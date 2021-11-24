Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari pays tribute to HRM Kanu, Chairman of Agura Hotel

News
By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Kanu family of Arondizogu, Imo State on the passing of the traditional ruler of Ejezie Autonomous Community, Arondizuogu, His Royal Highness, Maxwell Omeire Kanu (Ochiriozuo).

 

The President affirms that Ochiriozuo was an acclaimed leader in philanthropy and the hospitality industry, who empowered many Nigerians from different walks of life, demonstrating that the ultimate purpose of wealth is to lift the downtrodden, the weak and less-privileged in the society.

 

As patron to several socio-political and faith based organisations, the President believes that the Chairman of the famous Agura Hotel, Abuja would be remembered as an embodiment of love for humanity and his creator- the very essence of the golden rule in his Christian faith.

 

The President prays God almighty to grant the soul of the late traditional ruler eternal rest and comfort his family, friends, associates and the people of Arodizuogu.

 

 

