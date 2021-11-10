President Buhari mourns theatre legend, Prof. Oduneye

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family and friends of elder statesman and foremost theatre legend, Professor Bayo Oduneye who passed on at 87.

The President sympathises with the creative industry on the loss of Professor Oduneye who lived for the industry in various capacities as an administrator, scholar and theatre practitioner, nurturing the National Troupe of Nigeria at inception.

President Buhari notes the indelible footprints of the distinguished scholar in the evolution and blossoming of the creative industry in Nigeria, which has transformed into an avenue for fulfilling potentials, becoming a source of inspiration to many.

As members of the theatre fraternity, especially the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), mourn the legend, President Buhari urges them to immortalize the memory of the departed by taking theatre practice to the enviable level he envisioned.

He prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

