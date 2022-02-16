Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari mourns renowned Professor of Mathematics, Aderemi Oluyomi Kuku

President Muhammadu Buhari sends condolences to the family of renowned mathematician and scientist, Prof Aderemi Oluyomi Kuku, over the passing of the scholar and administrator, whose work will continue to stand as a testimony of his diligence and brilliance.

President Buhari joins the academia, in Nigeria and abroad, in mourning the researcher and publisher, who turned a full Professor of Mathematics in 1982, at the age of 41, and consistently contributed to global knowledge, serving variously as President of the African Mathematical Union (AMU), Member of the International Mathematical Union Commission on Development and Exchange and President of The African Academy of Sciences.

The President notes that the late scholar’s drive and love for knowledge earned him many recognitions and awards, which include NNOM (Nigerian National Order of Merit), the highest honour in Nigeria for academic excellence, OON (Officer of the Order of the Niger), Fellow of the American Mathematical Society, Fellow of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria and Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences.

President Buhari prays for repose of the soul of the departed, and God’s comfort for his family.

 

 

