President Buhari mourns former Supreme Court Justice Bola Babalakin

By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family of former Supreme Court Judge, Bolarinwa Babalakin who passed on Saturday, at the age of 94.

The President equally commiserates with the government and people of Osun State on the loss of the eminent Jurist who rose to the pinnacle of his profession as a Judge of the highest court in the land, becoming one of the final authorities in legal issues in the country, thereby greatly enriching the nation’s jurisprudence.

The President notes that the late Justice Babalakin, long after his retirement, continued to give wise counsel to the Muslim community especially the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN) where he was a former President.

While praying for Dr Babawale Babalakin (SAN), other children, and members of the family for the fortitude to bear the loss, President Buhari urges them to take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived to a ripe old age, left behind a good name, served as a mentor and source of inspiration to many and became an icon of his profession.

The President prays that Almighty Allah will reward his good deeds with Aljannah.

 

 

