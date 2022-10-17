President Buhari greets VC of Fountain University, Prof. Amidu Olalekan Sanni at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the academia, family and friends in celebrating with renowned Professor of Middle Eastern and African Studies, and Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Prof. Amidu Olalekan Sanni, on his 65th birthday, October 17, 2022.

The President rejoices with the scholar, who has dedicated many years in research and contribution to knowledge, after graduating with a First Class from University of Ibadan in 1980, and doctorate as a student of the British Commonwealth in University of London in 1989, and starting a career in Lagos State University in 1984.

President Buhari notes the brilliance and diligence of the researcher and administrator, steadfastly teaching and mentoring students, home and abroad, on peculiarities of Middle Eastern and African history, and how understanding the background of nations and regions play a major role in development.

On his 65th birthday, President Buhari salutes the scholar, who has served as visiting Professor at Harvard, Oxford, University of Texas and German Bayreuth University, and taking up many leadership roles that have brought honor and glory to the country.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will bless and keep the Vice Chancellor, and reward his contributions to national development.

For a better society