President Buhari greets Lt. Gen Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd) on 84th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with former Chief of Army Staff, businessman and philanthropist, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma on his 84th birthday, December 9, 2021, joining family and friends to celebrate with the elder statesman.

President Buhari congratulates the career military officer, who served meritoriously with many decorations, and renowned philanthropist for his contributions to development of the country, both within and outside government, leaving historic marks in education, health and infrastructure, and supporting many families and communities with the TY Foundation.

As the octogenarian turns 84, the President notes his position in promoting democracy and good governance, and his encouragement to leaders.

President Buhari prays for his good health and strength.

 

