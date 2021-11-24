President Buhari greets former High Commissioner to UK, Dr Dalhatu Tafida at 81

President Muhammadu Buhari joins family, friends and associates of former Nigeria’s High Commissioner, United Kingdom, Dr Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, to celebrate his 81st birthday, November 24, 2021.

The President warmly felicitates with the dedicated public servant, who had variously worked for a greater nation, serving variously as Medical Doctor, Consultant Physician/Permanent Secretary, Chief Consultant Physician to a President, Commissioner of Education and Minister of Health.

President Buhari notes the wisdom and experience that the former High Commissioner had always brought to every national assignment, setting standards, motivating others to achieve goals, and uplifting many in his community and across the nation.

As a member of the Constituent Assembly, 1988-89 and Senate Majority leader, the President affirms that Dr Tafida also played a major role in shaping political developments in the country, and has remained relevant in inspiring many leaders.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant him good health, strength and longer life.

