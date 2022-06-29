President Buhari greets Dein of Agbor, Dein Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, on 45th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari heartily rejoices with Agbor Kingdom, Delta State, in celebrating 45th birthday of the traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, Dein Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, June 29, 2022, who hugged the spotlight in the 80’s as youngest crowned monarch by the Guinness Book of World Records.

President Buhari acknowledges the role of the monarch in promoting peace, education, entrepreneurship, health and civic responsibilities in his domain, and the partnership with NAPTIP to curtail trafficking and illegal migration.

The President notes efforts by the monarch to uphold the culture and traditions of his forefathers, while finding a delicate balance with modernity, especially technology-driven changes.

President Buhari joins family members, the traditional council, friends and associates of the Dein of Agbor in commemorating the milestone.

The President prays for the wellbeing of Dein Keagborekuzi I, his family and all those who rejoice with them.

