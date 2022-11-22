President Buhari felicitates with veteran journalist, Oluwole Falodun at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to veteran journalist, Oluwole Falodun, on his 80th birthday, November 22, 2022, celebrating the media professional, who joined the services of Radio Nigeria in 1969 and has remained steadfast in his chosen career for 53 years.

President Buhari shares the joyous occasion with Falodun, who worked for the Daily Times, and for many years continued as a Public Relations Consultant, taking time out to work as Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Public Relations Officer of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Lagos.

The President extols the veteran journalist for always keeping God at the center of his work, and upholding the teachings of the scriptures, particularly in a profession that treats truth, facts, and figures as sacrosanct.

President Buhari notes the early stint of Falodun with the Library of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, in 1964 and subsequent public service engagements, which include Special Road Marshalls by the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and advising many leaders at state and national levels on communications.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant the renowned journalist good health and strength.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline