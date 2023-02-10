Champion Newspapers Limited
PRESIDENT BUHARI FELICITATES WITH KAYODE FAYEMI ON HIS 58th BIRTHDAY

By Editor
Fayemi
President Buhari sends birthday wishes to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, praying for his long life and good health.

“Best wishes to Dr Fayemi on his birthday. May he continue to lead a healthy life in the service of the people. Many Happy Returns,” said the President.

