PRESIDENT BUHARI FELICITATES WITH KAYODE FAYEMI ON HIS 58th BIRTHDAY Metro news By Editor On Feb 10, 2023 Fayemi 4 Share President Buhari sends birthday wishes to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, praying for his long life and good health. “Best wishes to Dr Fayemi on his birthday. May he continue to lead a healthy life in the service of the people. Many Happy Returns,” said the President. Continue Reading PRESIDENT BUHARI FELICITATES WITH KAYODE FAYEMI ON HIS 58th BIRTHDAY 4 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
Comments are closed.