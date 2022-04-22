Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari felicitates with Emir of Ilorin, HRH Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu-Gambari, on his 82nd Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari joins Kwara State Traditional Council and Ilorin Emirate Council in celebrating with Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Justice Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu-Gambari, on his 82nd birthday, April 22, 2022.

President Buhari rejoices with the eminent jurist, who served the country variously as Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General, Gongola State, 1976; acting Judge, High Courts of Bauchi, Borno and Gongola States, 1977; Judge, High Court of Borno State, 1978-83 and Justice, Court of Appeal, 1983.

Before accepting the revered position of Emir of Ilorin in 1995, the President affirms that Justice Sulu-Gambari left a legacy of integrity, decency and discipline in Nigeria’s judiciary, and continues to inspire a new generation on the pathway to greatness and honour, beyond his domain.

As the traditional ruler turns 82, President Buhari notes his modernising vision and contemporary outlook on national issues, including sports, sharing his experience with leaders, encouraging indigenes and citizens to uphold the unity of the nation and promote values that reflect fear of God, and love for others.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant Emir of Ilorin good health and strength.

 

 

