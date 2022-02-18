President Buhari felicitates with Alhaji Bawa Garba on 80th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari salutes versatile entrepreneur, Alhaji Bawa Garba (ABG), on his 80th birthday, congratulating the businessman for so many firsts in promoting national development, especially in trade, sports, transportation, media and communications.

The President notes the visionary and adventurous drive of the investor in starting Satellite Television in Sub Sahara Africa for homes and the Cable Satellite Transmission in Nigeria in the 80s, thereby setting the pace for a deregulated broadcast sector, with the benefits of more options, global access and enriched content.

President Buhari affirms that Alhaji Garba’s foresight and courage also birthed a literary and entrepreneurial school called Arewa Advancement Classes in Kaduna in 1967, the first International Trade Fair in Nigeria, which was held in Kaduna in 1979, and a city based mass transit system in the FCT, that opened opportunities for economic development and attraction of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

As the businessman turns 80, the President believes his wisdom will continue to flourish in sharing his experience with younger entrepreneurs and grooming great leaders in the private sector that will support the public structures, particularly in his other humanitarian interests like sports and community development.

President Buhari prays for the wellbeing of Alhaji Garba and his family.

