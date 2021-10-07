Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari expresses grief over demise of Sir Geoffrey Tabansi

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the Government and people of Enugu State on the passing of community leader and great mobilizer, Sir Geoffrey Tochukwu Nnebedum Tabansi, who passed away recently.

The President commiserates with family, friends and associates of the deceased who served the nation meritoriously, retiring as a Federal Director of Housing.

President Buhari notes that the late GTN Tabansi contributed tremendously to the development of the housing sector  in various capacities professionally, rising to a Council member in the National Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers until he breathed his last.

He urges the people of Enugu State to take solace in the fact that the late President General of the Enugu State Indigenes General Assembly in Abuja, conscious of citizen participation in nation building, rallied them to always strive for growth and development of fatherland wherever they found themselves.

President Buhari prays that Almighty God will grant the deceased eternal rest and strengthen the family and friends  as they mourn him.

 

 

