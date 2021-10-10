Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

President Buhari congratulates winner of 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature

Latest News
By Peter
0 8

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, a former lecturer in Bayero University Kano.

In winning the prize, the Swedish Academy highlighted the Tanzanian novelist’s ”uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effect of colonialism and the fate of the refugees in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

President Buhari believes that given the ignoble experiences of Africans and people of African descent in the past, all forms of race-related vices and injustices have no place in modern history.

The President, therefore, salutes the bold African voices using the arts, music, literature and sports to stress that our world is better when we treat one another with dignity and respect.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4664 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Covid-19: State House Permanent Secretary recommends four…

President Buhari rejoices with Gbong Gwom Jos at 70

Only God guarantees successful marriage, Okowa tells couples

158 military personnel face court martial over alleged…

1 of 507

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More