President Buhari congratulates renowned literary Scholar, Prof. G.G Darah on Honorary Doctor of Letters

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Prof. Godini Gabriel Darah on conferment of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) on him by Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Delta State, September 6, 2022, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to advancement of knowledge, at home and abroad.

The President felicitates with the respected scholar, who was also given the honour to share his intellectual depth, analytical prowess, literary experience and erudition by delivering the Keynote Address at the 4th Convocation Ceremony of the university, and 6th Michael Ibru Memorial Lecture.

President Buhari joins family, friends and professional associates, particularly in the academia, to celebrate with the folklorist, journalist and administrator whose lectures, writings and publications, over many years, continue to enlighten and motivate, a man who has worked variously at University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Northeastern University, Boston, U S, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, University of Africa, Toru-Orua and Delta State University, Abraka. He was also Chairman, Editorial Board of The Guardian Newspapers.

President Buhari notes Prof. Darah’s revolutionary approach to folklore and oral literature, and ingenious treatment of national and international issues by simplifying complex cultural, socio-economic and political issues, and putting them into relatable contexts.

The President believes the recognitions and awards for the highly sought-after scholar are well-deserved, while wishing him the best in future endeavors.

