President Buhari congratulates newly elected President Of TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Comrade Festus Osifo, newly elected President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

The President salutes the vision and courage of the dedicated trade unionist, whose election as President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) in 2020 has translated into improved welfare and working conditions for workers.

President Buhari congratulates the leadership of PENGASSAN and TUC on the historic choice, while looking forward to a partnership that will foster more development in the country, particularly for workers.

