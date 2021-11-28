Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari congratulates Lee Engineering Group at 30

Latest News
By Peter
0 20

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with major indigenous player in the oil and gas industry, Lee Engineering Group, as it marks 30 years of its establishment.

The President greets the Chairman of the Group, Dr. Leemon Ikpea, the management and staff, as they celebrate the milestone with a thanksgiving service, November 28, 2021.

He salutes the commitment and resourcefulness of the engineering group, which undertakes key projects in the oil and gas industry that used to be the exclusive preserve of multinational companies.

President Buhari wishes Lee Engineering Group greater successes, urging it to ensure that local content remains a focal area, while providing jobs for teeming Nigerians.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5285 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

FG condemns gruesome murder of Policemen, says perpetrators…

Despite challenges, God will meet Nigerians’ needs –Pastor…

Buhari consoles Maduka over wife’s death

Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff

1 of 621

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More