NNPC

President Buhari congratulates Enabulele, President-Elect World Medical Association

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Dr Osahon Enabulele on his election as the President of the World Medical Association (WMA) for the 2022-2023 Executive year.

 

The President recognises that at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the world, a Nigerian has been elected to lead a very important body whose members, around the globe, deserve commendation for their life saving roles and personal sacrifices to save humanity.

 

President Buhari trusts that the past President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and current President of Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), will bring his wealth of experience in the medical field and impressive leadership skills to his new position.

 

The President wishes Dr Enabulele, a Chief Consultant Family Physician, every success in the new assignment, assuring him of the Federal Government’s unflinching support.

 

 

