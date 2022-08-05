Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari congratulates Aides Honoured by Niger Republic

By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday congratulated two of his aides, Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant on Household and Domestic Matters and Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, the State Chief of Protocol on being conferred with the highest civilian national honours of Niger Republic.

The President, who received the awardees when they brought to him the certificates and medals of honour given to them, said he considered the honour to them as emblematic of the longstanding mutual friendship between the two nations and their peoples.

He expressed optimism that the longstanding friendship and fruitful co-operation between the two states will continue to grow in strength.

President Buhari also extended felicitations to Governor Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa State and Mohammed Matawalle, Zamfara State, and businessmen, Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group and Abdulsamad Rabi’u, President of BUA Group, who were also conferred with Niger’s national honours at the Independence Day ceremony.

The President thanked President Mohammed Bazoun and Nigeriens for the recognitions.

 

 

