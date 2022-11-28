President Buhari condoles with Senator Wamakko Over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his sympathy to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko over the death of Hajiya Atika, his wife.

In the condolence message, President Buhari said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I received the news of your wife’s demise. The loss of a woman who was a significant part of your life, being the mother of your children, is particularly a deep pain to handle.

“As you mourn the death of your dear wife, I send you my heartfelt sympathy over this irreparable loss. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with aljanna. May Allah comfort you and members of your family and grant you the emotional strength to overcome this great loss. Amin.”

