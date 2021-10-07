President Buhari condoles with Chief of Staff to Abia State gov., Prof A.C.B Agbazuere, on loss of wife

President Muhammadu Buhari sends heartfelt sympathy to the Chief of Staff to Abia State Governor, Prof A.C.B Agbazuere, on the passage of his wife, Onyinyechi, aged 44.

The President says the departed left at the bloom of life, having established reputation as a devout Christian, always interceding for her husband in his challenging duties as a top functionary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

President Buhari extends condolence to the Abia State government, relations, friends and associates of the Agbazuere family, praying God to rest the soul of the deceased, and comfort all those who mourn her.

