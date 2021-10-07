Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.champion@gmail.com

NNPC

President Buhari condoles with Chief of Staff to Abia State gov., Prof A.C.B Agbazuere, on loss of wife

Latest News
By Peter
Prof A.C.B Agbazuere.
0 10

President Muhammadu Buhari sends heartfelt sympathy to the Chief of Staff to Abia State Governor, Prof A.C.B Agbazuere, on the passage of his wife, Onyinyechi, aged 44.

The President says the departed left at the bloom of life, having established reputation as a devout Christian, always interceding for her husband in his challenging duties as a top functionary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

President Buhari extends condolence to the Abia State government, relations, friends and associates of the Agbazuere family, praying God to rest the soul of the deceased, and comfort all those who mourn her.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4629 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

New Legal Year: We are committed to the welfare of Judiciary…

Uzodimma makes case for disciplined revenue formula…

Anti-open grazing law: Ondo herders still adamant

Insecurity: Uzodimma flags off Operation “Golden Dawn” in…

1 of 500

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More