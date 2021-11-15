Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari condoles with Aliko Dangote, Family over passing of brother, Sani Dangote

By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with Founder/Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over passing of his younger brother and Vice President of the Dangote Group, Sani Dangote on Sunday.

President Buhari joins the family in mourning the industrious son, who over the years played a key role in the success of the family business, dedicating his time to ensure fairness and optimum result in all endeavours.

Reputed for his gentleness, loyalty and generosity, the President urges approximation of his wonderful deeds on earth, praying that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest.

 

 

