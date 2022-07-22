Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari commiserates with Senator Ndume over father’s death

By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to Senator Ali Ndume over the death of his father, Alhaji Buba Ndume, describing him as “a great father who was a great inspiration to  his children.”

 

President Buhari, in a message to Senator Ndume, said:

 

“I was touched profoundly by the passing of your father Alhaji Buba Ndume, a gentleman whose outstanding qualities can be seen in the conduct of his own children, including your good self.

 

“Distinguished Senator, I received the news of the death of your dear father with great shock. A father is an invaluable part of our lives. The pain of such loss is unimaginable.

 

“While you mourn the passing of your great father, I pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and rewards his noble deeds with paradise. May God comfort you at this difficult moment, Amin.”

 

 

