President Buhari celebrates BUA chairman at 62

By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged businessman and philanthropist, Abdulsamad Rabi’u, to carry forward his momentum of investment and charitable deeds as he marks yet another birthday.

 

In a message to the President of BUA Group, the President lauded the efforts of Abdulsamad and other leading citizens in giving the country a good name at home and abroad.

 

“Through your life and career, you have persevered with determination and dignity, the family traditions of business, scholarship and charitable work.

 

President Buhari said he cherished the businessman’s compassion and concern for the weakest citizen.

 

“You are a steadfast champion of the poor and the marginalized and your charitable efforts will continue to inspire fellow citizens.”

 

 

