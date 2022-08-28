Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari calls global attention to Pakistan floods

By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari extends sympathies for the sea-like flooding of Pakistan, the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.

Floods have damaged half-a-million homes, affecting about 30 million people, killing above 1,000. The floods have washed away hundreds of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

 

President Buhari says Pakistan and its population are in the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians as they confront this humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.

He appeal to the United Nations and other Aid Agencies to take urgent steps to assist people without shelter and food as well as the millions who require urgent humanitarian relief.

 

