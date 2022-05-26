Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari attends AU Extra-Ordinary Summit in Malabo

Latest News
By Peter
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Thursday, May 26, 2022, to participate in African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, with special focus on security.

The three-day summit, which will hold on May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

At the summit, the African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies.

President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

President Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo.

Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.

The President will also be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6831 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

IPOB cancels Thursday’s sit-at-home in South-East

Group calls on Sanwo-Olu to enforce total ban of Okada in…

Security agents use condemned criminals to destroy Biafra,…

Attack on Kala-Balge: Zulum’s aide confirms 32 killed

1 of 946