Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Bola Tinubu with foremost industrialist Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya and members of Nigerian Private sector at the Presidential Round Table Conference in India.

Photo Gallery
(L-r}: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, foremost industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON; his wife and Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON, as members of the Nigerian Private sector at the Presidential Round Table and Conference in New Delhi, India on September 6, 2023.
937
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1315 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bishop Mike Okonkwo marks 78th Birthday, Lecture, award of…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 8,2023

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria , Induction…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 7,2023

1 of 352