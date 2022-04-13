Presidency: S/East for Osinbajo Coalition Group strategizes, holds solidarity rally for VP in Ebonyi

.Why Osinbajo’ll never be President – Primate Ayodele

Barely 24 hours after the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the Number One position in the country, a Support Group code-named “South-East for Osinbajo Presidency Ebonyi State Chapter , held a solidarity rally for the actualization of the project.

Addressing a large gathering of supporters who thronged the Event held at Virgin Land Hotel abakaliki, the State Cordinator of the Group Comrade Nwibo Johnson, extolled the ingenuity of Professor Osinbajo in declaring for the presidency come 2023.

He said that Members of the Group were committed and determined to galvanize the electorate of Ebonyi State in the Actualuzation of Osinbajo Presidency.

“We are jubilating because of the declaration of Osinbajo held last Monday , we wish to thank Nigerians and Ebonyi citizens for taken cognizance of the good deeds of Professor Osinbajo

“We are here because Professor Osinbajo has heeded to the call of Nigerian , the masses have been looking for a competent Leader that will serve the country diligently.

“Osinbajo is a Leader that understands the challenges comfronting the country , who will profer solutions towards alleviating the plight of the masses”

“His intellectual capacity is superb, he is a Leader that shuns Political tribalism, a Leader interested in the unity and indivisibility of the country”

Earlier in a remark, a foremost member of the Group Prince Uburu Chibueze ,who hails from Ebonyi Local Government Area, described the solidarity organized by the people for Professor Osinbajo as significant and worthwhile.

According to him, “the Osinbajo Support Group was on course, our task is to ensure his victory in next year general election”

“We are committed to returning 100 percent of the votes in Ebonyi State to the Presidential Aspirant”

“Osinbajo is the only person that will inject the mantra Change the citizens of the country was seeking for”

Contributing, a Elder Statesman and astute politician Chief Linus Nwankpuma, said that Ebonyians were happy with the declaration of Professor Osinbajo to contest the Presidency come 2023.

“We gathered here to inform the Vice President that we are fully in Support of him, he has the fear of God in hin, he is the kind of Leader that will lead Nigeria to greater heights.

The Event had in attendance a Cross Section of citizens and residents of the State, market Women, youths Organizations, elders, Political class, Stakeholders and Leaders of Thought among others.

It would be recalled that the Ebonyi State Chapter of “South-East for Osinbajo” was inaugurated in 2021 to drum Support for the ascendency of the Vice President to clinch the Number One position in the country.

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Tuesday, warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his presidential ambition.

Primate Ayodele lauded Osinbajo for declaring his intention, but revealed that he can never become Nigeria’s President.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned that further steps on actualizing the ambition will lead to waste of resources because some forces will fight and implicate him.

He said: ‘’It’s good that VP Yemi Osinbajo declared his ambition to become the President so that his mind can be settled, but he can never be President of Nigeria, his declaration is just a means of expressing what is bothering you.

“It’s either he waste his money or decide not to waste money, but he can’t be the next President of Nigeria. They will implicate him, northerners don’t want him and some factors will stand against him, he can’t be there.

Meanwhile, The Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo has invited members of the Senate Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to an iftar dinner today by 6:30 pm.

The notice of invitation was conveyed in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary.

The letter was signed by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi.

The venue of the iftar dinner is Aguda House, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.