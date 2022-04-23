Presidency: Jonathan in dilemma says  I cannot tell yet if I’m contesting because a political process is ongoing. but watch out, he tells protesters

The race to 2023 presidential race is getting pretty interesting as Supporters of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday, stormed his Abuja private office, in a peaceful protest, urging him to declare for 2023 presidential race.

But Jonathan, who personally received them, said he voted not tell yet if he was contesting as, according to him, political process was ongoing. He urged them to watch out.

This was after the protesters had laid siege to his office for a long time, chanting and screaming his name to run for the presidency.

A spokesperson of the group of protesters, Mayor Samuel, who is also the convener of the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria said, “We were deceived and brainwashed by those who claimed they could do it in 2015.

“Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.”

Responding to them, Jonathan asked Nigerian youths to show greater interest in the nation’s political process.

The former President said it was time for youths to take advantage of the Not Too Young To Run Act to participate actively in the electoral process.

He said he was aware that they were “here to ask me to declare,” but he said, “I cannot declare because some processes are still ongoing.”

“Yes, you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing; just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along.”

Some groups had, also before the Friday protest, called on Jonathan to contest for the 2023 presidency.

The Nigerian Young Professionals in Diaspora, NYPD, had, on Thursday, given Jonathan a week ultimatum to declare for 2023 Presidential race or risked being sued.

The group, which comprises Young Professionals in the Diaspora, is made up of Nigerians from all over the country who are based in different countries.

The convener of the group, Arc. Oladipo Akande in a press release made available to newsmen via email from Los Angeles, United States Of America stated that it was imperative for the former president to throw his hat in the ring without further delay.