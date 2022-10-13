Presidency: Atiku/Okowa’ll end anguish, pains, deprivation –Spokesman

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Spokesperson, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, has assured Nigerians that the anguish and pains they are currently facing under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration will come to an end on May 29, 2023, when Atiku Abubakar is sworn in as President.

Ologbondiyan, who stated this while interacting with some PDP youths in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the PDP and its Presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, are very concerned about the pains and sufferings the APC has imposed on Nigerians in the last seven years.

He said the mammoth crowd that received Atiku Abubakar in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State as well as other venues of PDP Presidential campaign is a pointer to the acceptance of the Atiku/Okowa Presidency ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Among the arrays of Presidential Candidates, only Atiku Abubakar has the practicable plan on how to end the pains, the hunger, the starvation, the economic woes, the lower purchasing power and the sense of hopelessness which the APC administration has brought upon Nigerians.

“Atiku Abubakar has the experience of office, unlike the learners on parade, having been the Chairman of the National Economic Council. Nigerians can recall that those years, between 1999-2007, were the glorious years of our nation when we achieved unprecedented economic growth.

“In those years that Presidents elected on the platform of the PDP governed, life had meaning as our naira had value against competing foreign denominations; purchasing power was high; teachers had access to repayable loans and could build comfortable accommodation while those who desired to buy cars could afford them,” he added.

Ologbondiyan charged Nigerians not to return those who, within a space of seven years, dragged our country from the “Top to the Bottom” among the comity of nations. He urged Nigerians to continue to rally with the PDP and Atiku/Okowa ticket adding that only such “presents the solution to the myriads of challenges confronting our nation today.”