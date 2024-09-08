Presidency affirms Ngelale’s exit as Tinubu’s spokesman

The presidency on Saturday evening, confirmed that Ajuri Ngelale has stepped down as the spokesman to President Bola Tinubu.

This was confirmed in an official statement.

It stated that Ngelale is set to “proceed on an indefinite leave of absence for personal and health reasons.”

The statement said that Tinubu “accepts his reasons for the leave, fully understands them and sympathizes with the circumstances that have led to this seemingly difficult decision.”

While wishing Ngelale all the best in his future endeavours, the statement asked that “the wish for privacy of Chief Ngelale and his family be respected.”

Ngelale, who previously served as presidential senior special adviser on public affairs to former president Muhammadu Buhari, was appointed by President Tinubu on July 31, 2023.