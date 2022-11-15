Presentation , unveiling of Book in Lagos

L-r… Chief of Staff Delta State Governor, Mr. Festus Agas; Dr. Fonkem Achankeng and business woman, Princess (Dr) Abiodun folashade Omotade.

L-r …Mr. John Ashima; Mr jide Ajide; Mr. Oluwole Agunbiade, all are authors of the Book’ No Good Deed Goes Unpunished”.

Business woman, Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade addressed the audience during the book launch.

L-r… Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho Author of the Book, Oluwole Agunbiade; CEO of New Horizons Mr. Tim Akano; Chief Francis Omatseye; Director Marketing Communication Babcock University, Dr. Joshua Suleiman; Prof. Anthonia Okoosi Simbine and others during the Presentation and Unveiling of the Book titled “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished” in Lagos…14/11/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

