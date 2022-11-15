Champion Newspapers Limited
Presentation , unveiling of Book in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-R... Author of the Book, Mr John Ashima; Chief of Staff Delta State Governor, Mr Festus Agas; Author of the Book, Jide Ajide; Princess (Dr) Abiodun  Folashade  Omotade ; Vice Chancellor, Caleb University Imota, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie; Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho and Author of the Book, Oluwole Agunbiade, during the Presentation and Unveiling of the Book titled "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished" in Lagos...14/11/2022...  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chief of Staff Delta State Governor, Mr. Festus Agas; Dr. Fonkem Achankeng and business woman, Princess (Dr) Abiodun folashade  Omotade.

L-r …Mr. John Ashima; Mr jide Ajide;  Mr. Oluwole Agunbiade, all are authors of the Book’  No Good Deed Goes Unpunished”.

Business woman, Princess (Dr) Abiodun  Folashade  Omotade addressed the audience during the book launch.

L-r… Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho  Author of the Book, Oluwole Agunbiade; CEO of New Horizons Mr. Tim Akano; Chief Francis Omatseye; Director Marketing Communication Babcock University, Dr. Joshua Suleiman; Prof. Anthonia Okoosi Simbine  and others during the Presentation and Unveiling of the Book titled  “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished” in Lagos…14/11/2022…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

