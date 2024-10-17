Presentation of Certificate of Merit to Engr. Babatunji Adegoke for delivering a presentation to Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch

L-R …Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch, Engr. Olukorede Kesha and Principal Partner, ProjectOne Consultant, Engr.Babatunji Adegoke, during a presentation of Certificate of Merit to Engr. Babatunji Adegoke for delivering a presentation to the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch on Reimagining Project Management in Nigeria: Innovative approaches for the 21st Century, on the15th October 2024.

