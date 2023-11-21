Champion Newspapers Limited
Presentation of book “Brutally Frank” autobiography of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark held in Lagos

From left Mrs Clara Fashola, mother of former Gov Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State; Chief (Mrs) Bucknor Akerele, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Senator Anthony Adefuye, Chairman of the Occasion; Chief Ephraim Faloughi, Book Presenter and Dr (Mrs) Nike Akande, former Minister of Industries during the reading and presentation of the book "Brutally Frank" an autobiography of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark held at Muson Centre, Lagos on Tuesday.
From left Mrs Beatrice Ubeku, President, West African Women Association presenting an award for Dr Edwin Clark’s son, Mr Ebi Clark.

From left Prof Anya O. Anya; Mr. Dakuku Peterside, former DG, NIMASA and Chief Amaju Pinnick, former President, Nigerian Football Federation during the presentation of the book “Brutally Frank” an autobiography of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark held at Muson Centre, Lagos
… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

