Presentation of book “Brutally Frank” autobiography of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark held in Lagos

From left Mrs Beatrice Ubeku, President, West African Women Association presenting an award for Dr Edwin Clark’s son, Mr Ebi Clark.

From left Prof Anya O. Anya; Mr. Dakuku Peterside, former DG, NIMASA and Chief Amaju Pinnick, former President, Nigerian Football Federation during the presentation of the book “Brutally Frank” an autobiography of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark held at Muson Centre, Lagos

… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

