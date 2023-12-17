Presbyterian Church Nyanya, commences Construction of FCT/Nasarawa Boundary road

…Calls for Govt support, collaboration

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Nyanya Parish, Abuja has commenced the construction of the boundary road between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa state, which has been in deplorable condition for years.

The road which was damaged by erosion has since been abandoned and has become a source of worry for motorists, residents and the community in general.

The Church said the ongoing work on the road is part of its corporate social responsibility and calls for collaboration and support from the government, corporate bodies and individuals, to ensure that the project is completed.

Speaking on the ongoing project, the Minister in Charge of the Parish, Rev. Dr. Uche Dan Okafor said the church decided to embark on the project, to make it easier for motorists to use the road, without fear of damaging their vehicles.

He said “We are not embarking on this project just for our church, No. We are not the only ones to benefit from it, we have hotels on the road, churches, shops, and even banks on the side, so we are not doing this just for our church.

“Even though it may not look like the express road inside the FCT, but we want to do something so that anybody living around here, including our neighbors and visitors, can easily drive through, without their vehicles spoiling.” the clergy said.

Also speaking, the Project Supervisor, Eld. Asiya Ndiyo said the project is sorely done by the church, as they are yet to receive any financial support from the government.

He said” We have reached out to some persons to partner with us, but as of today, this is a sole job of the Presbyterian Church Nyanya.

“In terms of funding, nothing have come from the government. We still believe, maybe tomorrow, they will come and do better than what we have done, but we cannot wait, because we have been waiting for too long.” He added

The Site Engineer, Foodey Adomi, said the they are working tirelessly to ensure that the road is completed as soon as possible.

“This road was always been at a deplorable state, but it took the grace of God and the intervention of the church to get it to the level it is now. It took a lot of handwork and now we are at the stone base level. A lot of money has been sunk into the project and we believe that it will be completed in the shortest possible time.