Prepare your handover notes, Diri tells Bayelsa cabinet

.Exco holds valedictory session for ex-commissioner

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has directed members of the state executive council to begin to prepare their handover notes as his first term in office winds down.

Governor Diri will be sworn in for another term on February 14.

He gave the directive on Wednesday during the 126th state executive council meeting inside the Executive Council Chambers in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as asking them to dot the i’s and cross the t’s in their handover notes in order to achieve a smooth transition to his second term.

The governor commended his cabinet members for adding value to the state through their performance and thanked them for the selfless service they rendered in the last four years.

He noted that the achievements recorded by his administration in its first term was collective and was not an exclusive preserve of himself or his deputy.

The state’s helmsman urged them to continue to contribute their best till the end of the term.

He said: “As you are aware, our administration is winding down its first tenure and I know you will not wait for me to tell you to start preparing your handover notes. I believe some of you have started from last year. At the end of the day, everybody will see what you have done.

“I want to commend you for the selfless service you have rendered in the last four years and as you prepare your notes, dot the i’s and cross the t’s. So, for future purposes, those who will take over or even if you are continuing, you will be guided.

“I commend you for the spirit of oneness, unity and love we all saw in this executive council. That is why we have achieved so much under this four years. That is why the people said this government must come back for the next four years.

“It was not an exclusive preserve of myself as governor or my deputy governor. Yes, we led the pack but all of you contributed very well to the successes we have recorded in infrastructure, education, health, sports, security and even in the judiciary.

“So on behalf of the deputy governor, I say a big thank you to this state executive council. We have not dissolved the cabinet yet and today is not the last day.”

Earlier, the council held a valedictory session for a late former Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Steven Ogullah.

Governor Diri said it was the policy of his administration to honour Exco members that served meritoriously.

He, however, said he would propose an amendment to the policy to ensure that only those who served the state without blemish would be honoured.

Diri described the late Finance Commissioner as a dedicated man, who gave his all to the service of the state and that he will be greatly missed.

He said even out of office, Ogullah remained committed to service to the state as he was very supportive of his administration until his last days.

He also stated that Ogullah formed an organisation to galvanise support for his re-election and expressed gratitude to the departed commissioner for his abiding loyalty and support.

The governor urged members of his family to be comforted by his footprints in the development of the state, which he said will remain indelible.

In separate remarks, his former cabinet colleagues eulogised Ogullah. Mr. Kesiye Oputu, Blessing Akpuluma, Chief Robert Enogha and Dr. Josephine Izonbodor all described him as a loving and caring man, who took his job seriously, saying his departure was not only a colossal loss to his family but also to the state.