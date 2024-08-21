Praises for Sanwo-Olu as Free Health Initiative resumes in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has resumed the second phase of its free medical outreach, known as “Alaafia Eko,” across 12 designated centers spread over the six health districts of the state.

The initiative, which was temporarily halted due to the cholera outbreak that has now been contained, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of elated residents eager to access a wide range of medical services.

In a release signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, explained that the outreach aimed to provide free healthcare to residents, offered services such as blood pressure and blood sugar checks, HIV counseling and testing, eye examinations, and the distribution of free medications and eyeglasses.

Beneficiaries lauded the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the free medical outreach initiative.

Attendees received free consultations, treatment for basic ailments, and registration for the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme.

The second phase of the program was officially flagged-off at the Old Nursing School Complex in Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA and the Surulere Local Government Secretariat.

Dignitaries present included the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs) Kemi Ogunyemi, and the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye. They were accompanied on the tour of the Ikoyi-Obalende site by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health District III, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke and the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba. Meanwhile, the tour of the Surulere site saw the presence of the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Health District IV, Dr. Abimbola Bowale and Chairman of Surulere Local Government Hon. Sulaiman Yusuf.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Ogunyemi highlighted the economic challenges faced by residents, which have made healthcare increasingly unaffordable. She emphasized that the “Alaafia Eko” initiative, under the umbrella of the state’s “Eko Cares” program, was designed to address these challenges by providing free healthcare services to all residents. “We believe prevention is better than cure,” she said, underscoring the importance of early detection and treatment.

The outreach, she noted, is strategically spread across all six health districts to ensure maximum reach. Dr. Ogunyemi also stressed the importance of residents registering for the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme, which is crucial for continued access to affordable healthcare services beyond the outreach.

At the Surulere site, Dr. Ogunyemi expressed her satisfaction with the turnout, noting that over 700 people had already registered by the time of their arrival. She commended the local government for its proactive efforts in adding tuberculosis (TB) and human papillomavirus (HPV) screenings to the services offered, further enhancing the outreach’s impact.

Dr. Ogboye, in his remarks at the Ikoyi-Obalende site, added that the outreach serves as a vital opportunity to enroll more residents in the Ilera Eko scheme. He praised the logistical efforts involved in organizing such a large-scale program, noting that the first phase had successfully reached over 24,000 residents, and the second phase aims to reach an additional 12,000.

Permanent Secretary of Health District III, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke, emphasized the outreach’s role in promoting health-seeking behavior among Lagos residents. She pointed out that despite the state having 329 Primary Health Centers (PHCs), many residents still prefer visiting general hospitals. The “Alaafia Eko” initiative aims to reverse this trend by bringing healthcare closer to the people.

Permanent Secretary of Health District IV, Dr. Abimbola Bowale echoed similar sentiments during his visit to the Surulere site. He noted that the overwhelming response from residents demonstrated the importance of the outreach and the need for continued government support in healthcare provision.

Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Hon. Sulaiman Yusuf, expressed his gratitude to the state government, noting that the initiative had greatly benefited the people of Surulere. He highlighted the importance of health to the well-being of the community and expressed hope that the outreach would continue to be a regular feature in the state’s healthcare agenda.

