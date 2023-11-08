Praise Party movie film premiere by Anuli Ajagu held in Lagos

Nigerian Canadian-based filmmaker/Producer Praise Party, Anuli Ajagu, poses with friends.

L-r…Mrs Ebele Ufodike , Rev. Juliet Binitie and Ovie Binitie.

L-r …Keji Adewole , Adaobi Oni- Egboma , Chinomso Odega and Seyi Ajayi .

L-r… Jerry Isiche; Amb. Dr Lancele Mascian; Mrs Oge Asiegbu and her husband Mr Ejika Asiegbu.

Mrs. Ebele Ufodike (3rd let) and others.

Ajagu at the middle \cutting of the cake film boasts actors such as Kunle Remi, Keppy Ekpenyong, Bayray Nwizu, Tina Mba, Sola Fosudu, Chioma Nwosu and Arinze Okonkwo, among others. Ajagu’s Brampton’s Productions produced the movie. Set in Nigeria, the movie highlights the importance of community, seeking professional help, and how taking responsibility, counseling, faith, courage and forgiveness can be therapeutic; bringing healing and restoration to hurting souls… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

