Praise Party movie film premiere by Anuli Ajagu held in Lagos

Ajagu at the middle \cutting of the cake film boasts actors such as Kunle Remi, Keppy Ekpenyong, Bayray Nwizu, Tina Mba, Sola Fosudu, Chioma Nwosu and Arinze Okonkwo, among others. Ajagu’s Brampton’s Productions produced the movie. Set in Nigeria, the movie highlights the importance of community, seeking professional help, and how taking responsibility, counseling, faith, courage and forgiveness can be therapeutic; bringing healing and restoration to hurting souls… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
