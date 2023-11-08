Champion Newspapers Limited
Praise Party movie film premiere by Anuli Ajagu held in Lagos

Nigerian Canadian-based filmmaker/Producer Praise Party, Anuli Ajagu, poses with friends. L-r…Mrs Ebele Ufodike , Rev. Juliet Binitie and Ovie Binitie. L-r …Keji Adewole , Adaobi Oni- Egboma , Chinomso Odega and Seyi Ajayi . L-r… Jerry Isiche; Amb. Dr Lancele Mascian; Mrs Oge Asiegbu and   her husband Mr Ejika Asiegbu. Mrs. Ebele Ufodike (3rd let)

L-r... Dr. Chief Cyril Agagu his wife Mrs. Ijeoma, Nigerian Canadian-based filmmaker/Producer Praise Party, Anuli Ajagu, her mother during the Praise Party Movie held at Cinema hall City Mail in Lagos ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYi.
Nigerian Canadian-based filmmaker/Producer Praise Party, Anuli Ajagu, poses with friends.

L-r…Mrs Ebele Ufodike , Rev. Juliet Binitie and Ovie Binitie.

L-r …Keji Adewole , Adaobi Oni- Egboma , Chinomso Odega and Seyi Ajayi .

L-r… Jerry Isiche; Amb. Dr Lancele Mascian; Mrs Oge Asiegbu and   her husband Mr Ejika Asiegbu.

Mrs. Ebele Ufodike (3rd let) and others.

Nigerian Canadian-based filmmaker/Producer Praise Party, Anuli Ajagu, (middle) poses with friends.

Ajagu at the middle  \cutting of the cake film boasts actors such as Kunle Remi, Keppy Ekpenyong, Bayray Nwizu, Tina Mba, Sola Fosudu, Chioma Nwosu and Arinze Okonkwo, among others. Ajagu’s Brampton’s Productions produced the movie. Set in Nigeria, the movie highlights the importance of community, seeking professional help, and how taking responsibility, counseling, faith, courage and forgiveness can be therapeutic; bringing healing and restoration to hurting souls… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

