Power Supply Returns in parts of Southeast – EEDC

By Cosmas Chukwu

Power Supply has returned to some parts of Southeast, Nigeria.

According to Emeka Ezeh,

Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC; there is hope of normal supply accross the zone.

Emeka in a press statement said “This is to inform you that after the system collapse earlier today, 26th September, 2022, two of our interface TCN Stations at Nibo and Awada received supply at 12.36pm and 12:37pm respectively, with a directive by NCC to maintain only 7MW”.

“We are still on standby, hoping that full and normal supply will be restored to all other interface TCN stations” he ended.

However, by 4.30 pm power supply has returned to most parts of the zone.