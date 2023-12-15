Power supply: Minister seeks improved performance from stakeholders to boost electricity.

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu on Thursday urged all stakeholders in the power sector to improve their performance to boost electricity supply in the country.

Adelabu, speaking at the Ministerial Retreat on the Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan in Abuja, said that the performance of the stakeholders in the power sector would lead to improved electricity supply.

He said that before he accepted the appointment, he was asked to sign a performance bond and anybody found to be the clog in the wheel of progress would not be spared.

“The agencies are not sitting on an island. They were created to accelerate performance,” he said.

Adelabu said that the policy that was currently in use in the power sector was outdated and had been in existence since 2001 adding that it was due for review.

According to him, the policies and agreement reached at the retreat will support the transformation roadmap of the power sector.

” This transformation will cut across the value-chain of the power sector from generation to distribution.

”From this retreat, we will come out with a set of policies that is relatively agreed upon by all industry operators so as to ensure that the sector has a sustainable and enduring framework,”he said.

Adelabu also said that the ministry of power plans to hold a consumer forum where industry players and consumers will be invited to discuss issues concerning the industry.

”At the forum, all those in the power value-chain will be invited from generation to distribution and issues relating to consumers’ rights would be discussed. We must begin to strike a balance for the industry to grow,”he said.