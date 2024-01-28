POWA provides welfare support to 200 families of late officers in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Not less than 200 families of Police officers who made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty have received welfare support from the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) in Rivers State.

The relief items, according to a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday, by the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko were presented during a “New Year Get Together’ tagged; “Widows Food Basket,” held at the POWA’s Secretariat in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

The POWA Chairperson in Rivers State and wife of the Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Olufunmilola Disu, while presenting the packages to families of the fallen officers assured them that their husbands’ sacrifices in service to the Nigerian Police Force, (NPF) and the nation would not be in vain.

Mrs. Disu said the event was put together to bring warmth and reassurance to the hearts of late officers’ wives, reminding them that they are cherished and never forgotten.

The POWA Chairperson stated that the support and comfort extended to families of the fallen officers’, was also aimed at boosting morale among police personnels in the Rivers State Police Command.

She noted that, “This program was meticulously crafted to offer solace and assurance to the widows left behind by late officers, ensuring them of unwavering support from the police management in the state.”

Mrs. Disu in her address, of encouraged the widows, urging them to remain resilient, steadfast in prayer, and steadfast in their resolve.

She emphasized the importance of solidarity and mutual support among the widows, and also charged wives of serving officers to stand as pillars of strength beside their husbands to foster a bond of shared success.

Speaking, Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, echoed these sentiments, stressing the imperative for the widows to feel embraced and supported by the police fraternity.

He promised to institutionalize such compassionate initiatives, promising ongoing support and care for the families of fallen heroes.

CP Disu also took the opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices made by police officers and their families, recognizing the inherent challenges and pressures associated with police service.