Postponement of Digital Nigeria International Conference 2024

Infotech
12
We sincerely regret to inform you that the Digital Nigeria International Conference 2024, originally scheduled to be held between 22nd to 24th October 2024 has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The International Conference Centre Abuja, the primary venue for the event, is currently undergoing extensive renovations and will not be available for the scheduled dates. Unfortunately, we have been unable to secure an alternative venue that can adequately accommodate the scale and scope of this important conference for the period scheduled for the Conference.

We understand that this postponement may cause inconvenience, and we apologise for any disruption it may cause to your plans. Our team is actively working to find a suitable alternative date and venue for the conference.

We will provide you with updates on the rescheduled dates and venue as soon as they become available. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

