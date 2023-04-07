Post election crisis: Enugu APC sacks Ken Nnamani, Onyeama,  Chime,VON DG Okechukwu, former Enugu speaker, Odo,  others

By Cosmas Chukwu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the expulsion of a former Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime.

Also expelled is the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, a former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo, an aide to the minister of foreign affairs, Mr. Flavour Eze, Mr. Joe Mmamel and Mr. Maduka Arum.

Similarly, the party suspended former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani and the minister of foreign affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

The disciplinary actions were announced on Thursday by the Enugu State Secretary of the party, Mr. Robert Ngwu.

He presented the report of a disciplinary committee.

He said the report was ratified by an enlarged State Executive Committee meeting.

The expelled and suspended party members were accused of anti-party activities.

They were alleged to have supported candidates of other political parties during the 2023 general elections.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah explained that the disciplinary actions taken so far would signal an end to crisis in the party in the state.

According to him, “These men had actually had the history of instigating crisis in the party. Their expulsion and suspension signal the end to crisis in the party.

“The party suffered a rare case of moles who were here to disable and undermine this party. I can assure you that this decision was unanimous and I’m happy that the party leadership has done the needful.

“We’re going to rebuild this party to make it a credible alternative and platform for change in Enugu State”.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Flavour Eze, an aide to the foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, described the action as “rantings of a frail and sapped politician of yesteryears.”

Eze, who was the Enugu State Media Director of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Independent Campaign Council ICC, said that the gloating of the state chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah has been APC’s albatross in Enugu state, stressing that the foundation members of the party in Enugu State were unfazed by Agballah’s recent unbridled verbal and media attacks on Onyeama; former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani and other founding members of the party by the embattled State chairman.

He lampooned Agballah for struggling for the position of a Minister in a proposed government he worked against its victory and urged Nigerians to treat him with ignominy.

Eze, an APC leader in Udi local government area, said that it was such a pity that Agballah who claimed to be chairman of the party rather than engage in canvassing votes for the party, chose to engage in imaginary fisticuffs as smoke screen for his incompetence and corrupt management of the party in the state.

He added that Agballah in a coup d’etat dispersed meaniful members of the party and arrogated himself in selfish aggrandizement, trumped up acrimony and polarized the party in order for the real leaders of the party to give him way to conduct business with the party.

Eze alleged that Agballah made good his business and gave opposition parties in the state victory in exchange for porridge he bargained for and turned around to blame the founding leaders of the party for his incapacity.