POSN Asks Anambra govt. to release details of Dollar Investments by Peter Obi’s administration

By Adekunle Adesuji

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has asked the Anambra state government to release into public domain, details of million-dollar investments for the state while Mr Obi was the Governor.

Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and the former governor of Anambra state had stated in his handover notes to former Governor Wilie Obiano, on the 17 March 2014 that he made a total of 156-million-dollar investments as follows: with Access Bank USD50 Million, Diamond Bank USD 56 Million and with Fidelity Bank USD 50 Million (The current value of the dollar investment is more than 93 billion Naira).

The Group in a statement signed by Adegbite Adekunle, Deputy Director of Communications, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), thanked Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the admission by Ifeatu Onejeme, Anambra Commissioner of Finance, that “The Peter Obi Administration invested the sum of N1,955,535,247.00 (equivalent of approximately US$12,616,356.43 at the then average CBN exchange rate of N155.00/$1.00) in Intafact Beverages Limited, a green-field brewery being set up in Onitsha by SABMiller Breweries of South Africa in 2012.”

POSN noted that after repeated denial by Fmr. Gov. Willie Obiano, at least the government of Anambra State, through the State Commissioner for Finance has openly admitted the investment of Mr. Peter Obi. This is what Nigerians want to hear!

The statement reads, “The decision of Anambra state government to confirm that the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi Invested state funds in SABMiller is a welcome development after repeated denials by his predecessor, former governor, Willie Obiano.

“It is obvious with the statement by Anambra Commissioner of Finance, Ifeatu Onejeme that Peter Obi during his administration invested state funds while other governors were borrowing their states into penury.

“This is a confirmation that Peter Obi is a good manager of resources, and further confirms what former Minister of Finance, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealla wrote in her book that the former governor of Anambra was hammering on Investment of resources while other governors were talking about sharing the resources during the era oil boom.

“We therefore request that the state commissioner of Finance do take a step further and release all details of the millions of dollars saved for the state by Peter Obi’s administration before he handed over to the former governor, Willie Obiano, so that *Ndi Anambra* and Nigerians will know the truth about the condition of state resources when Peter Obi handed over to Willie Obiano”, the statement concluded.