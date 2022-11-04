Port congestion is hindering business growth in Nigeria—- Egbodah

Can we meet you?

My name is Ifeoma Egbodah. I am the Co-founder of Zelah Limited and I am a graduate of Interior College. I studied epidemiology.

You said you supply agricultural products, what are the products

I supply Nigerian foodstuffs, basically, our local foodstuffs. Egusi is the white melon seeds, Ogbono, the African bush mango, catfish, and spices, chilli pepper spices for making our delicacies with soup with pepper soup spices, the Banga spice we export garri to our clients outside the country.

When did you start the export business?

Our business is about two years now; we started in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic we are now in the export business.

What are your specializations?

We major in the source of food items for our clients, we package according to their specialization and we also clean for them and process as well. These are the things that we do.

Can you tell us the countries you export your products to?

We have exported to the United States of America (USA) the United Kingdom (UK) and the Netherlands for the two years that we have been in the export business.

What made you go into the export business?

We started in midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, basically, we were all at home out of work and I actually needed another source of income. A friend invited me for an online programme on export and import and after the training; I looked at it and said okay this is something that I could start, that was how Zelah Ltd came to be. But before then, I was opportune to do my masters in Interior College, so I have lived outside the country for a while and while I was there, I understood that there was a gap in the industry basically to have access to foodstuffs from home was quite challenging, so that experience with the training led to me fill this gap I experienced. I was pregnant with my son and you know pregnancy comes crazy and I needed things from home which I did not have, and I did not know anyone in the export business, so that experience with the training led me to fill this gap that I have experienced in the export industry for, which is Nigeria food items.

Is it capital-intensive to start?

I started with very little capital, it depends on how you want to start, if you want to start big you can start, you can start small and grow gradually. I started small and we are trying to grow gradually, basically, that is what we are doing.

Can you tell us about your business growth?

The business growth is slow and steady. For example, we have been experiencing fluctuations in the foreign exchange and inflation in the business, things have been slow at the moment, we are hoping that as the economy improves things will get better and the business will also grow. We are recording growth compared to last year but it is a bit slower at the moment, it is a gradual process.

What is your business prospect?

Our prospect is to get into more markets and improve our customers, and client base. We want to be able to export to some countries, but we want to increase the number of customers that we have and for our brand to be a household name online. When it comes to having access to Hygiene state, when it comes to value-added, Nigerian food items are the best because Hygiene and healthy food are what we stand for. Our aim and our goal and our mission will be to our household name so people have access to value-added products.

Is it a profit-oriented business?

Growth like I said has been slow and steady, it is a gradual process, if you are willing to put in a lot of hard work, a lot of devices, and a lot of commitment, if you are willing to do that, you will be able to record the profitability, the business is a profitable one, it needs dedication.

Can you tell us about your business expansion plan?

Our business expansion is to include Nigerian snacks in what we are doing; we are looking forward to adding value to the local groundnuts or peanuts. It is something we are targeting; we are still working on that to include snacks into something that we export.

What are your challenges in the export business?

Our major challenge is basically the fluctuations in the exchange rate, another challenge is the political will in the sense government tends to change policies without warning, sometimes overnight. Experience we had when a client wants to export crayfish to the Netherlands and while the goods were on the road, we had a changed policy, and they banned crayfish from entering the country. The goods had to be destroyed, so this is some of the changes in the policies, you lose the money, you lose the goods That is one of the major challenges, another one is the inflation rate and foreign exchange, which affects the business with the issues in Nigeria basically airline the aviation industry, many of them wanting to leave.

What are your experiences in the business?

It has been an interesting experience, it’s been good and it’s been bad. We have upsides and downsides, but overall, it’s been a good experience. I am learning but I enjoy doing business.

Can you tell us about the beverages that you manufacture?

As I said, we source local food items. I mentioned Egusi and the Ogbono and the chili pepper, our local food items available are the ones that we source and we clean, process, and package. The thing is that we also get food items outside those ones I mentioned based on client requests. Clients may request items, not those ones that we use; but other food items and we go and look for them. For instance, there was a request for a foodstuff called miracle seeds, I have never heard of miracle seeds before, so I had to go do some research and study, making enquiries to be able to get it on time for the client. Basically, our manufacturing is based on customers request, like I said, we are working to start our own line of snacks for export but from the food items, is based on customers request. What customers request is what we send to them, we process and send it to them.

What are the areas that you want the government to assist in the export industry?

One area is basically in logistics. like I said earlier if the airlines keep leaving, how are we going to send our goods, if they could do something about it we don’t need these airlines leaving at this time, and it will be of benefit if the issues raised by the airlines can be addressed. So that we have the means to send our goods to the clients, another area is the congestion at the port and all these are the major challenges, the airlines wanting to leave is a major challenge if the issues can be addressed that will be a great relief.

Can you tell us about your new business innovations?

Our innovations are basically in-house; it is not something like technology. like I said, having our own brand of snacks, we are looking at the peanuts snacks, and how we can add value to it not just regular groundnuts but add value to it making the snacks peanut and cashew nuts, that’s what we are looking at.

What were you doing before starting your export business?

Before I started, I was a data scientist; I was more like freelancing them as a data scientist. I still do it now; I have not stopped in conjunction with the business as well.

What makes you a whole sale exporter/ supplier of agric products?

Well, that’s what we do and like I said, we source for the local foodstuff, the agric commodity, ginger, and others. You asked me about innovations and I told you about snacks and we are looking at ginger and value added chain to export the commodity for there is a need for that.

Can you tell us about your sourcing and packaging?

We source from the rural areas, the farmers. Our whole idea is to add value to every point in our supply chain, so we source from the rural areas, and from the farmers and we try to remove the middlemen as much as possible, we source directly from the farmers. As we are packaging, we use pouches that we have in the market, right now we use waterproof to preserve the freshness of the food items to prevent them from water and other liquid.