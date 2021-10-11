Champion Newspapers Limited
Popular Nigerian Actress, Helen Paul involved in ghastly motor accident

By Peter
Reports  has it that popular Nigerian actress and comedienne, Helen Paul was recently involved in a ghastly motor accident.

She made this revelation on her instagram page while showing the black eye she got as a result of the accident.

She made it known that she has resorted into wearing eye glasses to cover it up even though many feel she is just being proud for wearing glasses.

 

 

