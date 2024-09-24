Popular Islamic singer, Rukayat Gawat-Oyefeso dies

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Popular Islamic music artiste, Rukayat Gawat-Oyefeso has died after a brief illness in Lagos State.

The development came barely two months after she celebrated her birthday, with family, friends, and fans rejoicing with the artiste over the milestone.

The late Islamic singer was the daughter late media expert, Aremu Gawat.

Her death was confirmed by many sources on Tuesday particularly fellow artiste and relatives of the deceased singer.

A source close to the family disclosed that the singer’s death was a huge blow to the family of late Aremu Gawat who had been declared missing for over a decade.

A popular Kwara State-based cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh, noted that her contribution to Islam through her music would be greatly missed.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng