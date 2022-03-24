Popular Actor, Content Creator & Activist, Mr. Macaroni becomes GoNigeria Ambassador

.committed to Advocating for Youth Participation in the Electoral Process.

Mr. Debo Adedayo, Actor, Content Creator and Activist, who is popularly known by his stage name, Mr. Macaroni has joined other distinguished citizens and celebrities to become a GoNigeria Ambassador.

The GoNigeria advocacy campaign for effective youth participation in the country’s electoral process continues to gain momentum every day. Initiated by Anap Foundation, GoNigeria aims to sensitize Nigerian youths to participate in the electoral process with an eye on the 2023 General Elections.

GoAmbassadors are celebrities and outstanding people in various endeavours that include the arts, sciences, entertainment, accomplished professionals, performing artists, sport persons, innovators and social advocates, who have all bought into the GoNigeria initiative and utilise their own works, statements etc to deepen the conversation on the very important national priority of tackling voter apathy between now and the 2023 General Elections.

Mr. Macaroni, who is best known for his acting prowess and his engaging social media presence via comedy skits created by him, doubles as a conscientious activist in real life. In his very popular comic skits, he often plays the role of a “Sugar Daddy,” who has popularized unique and amusing phrases like “Ooin” and “You are doing well.” In recent times he has been been involved in activism through his remarkably creative works, where he mirrors the state of the nation through satire and encourages youths to be actively involved in politics by picking up their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Anap Foundation has been partnering with celebrities (GoAmbassadors) who have an appreciable fans base and/or followership on social media and also have a strong voice and influence on young people through what they do and who they are. The overall aim is to encourage Nigerian youths to register and vote en-masse in the 2023 General Elections. GoNigeria is primarily targeted at the young demographic (aged 18 to 34) as well as the 35 to 49 demographic; between them they constitute well over 80 percent of the electorate. GoNigeria aims to sensitize Nigerian youths to become politically active by encouraging them to register en-masse and pick up their PVCs, with a view to also stimulating their direct involvement in the 2023 general elections, thereby helping to shape their country’s political destiny.

GoNigeria is an initiative of Anap Foundation, a non-profit organization which is committed to promote good governance. Via its GoNigeria Initiative, Anap Foundation is partnering with Advocates, as well as enlightened celebrities (GoAmbassadors), corporate bodies eager to support the Initiative via co-branding (GoPartners) as well as many enthusiastic young volunteers who will help to amplify the messaging to their age mates (GoVolunteers). The overall aim is to encourage Nigerian youths to register and vote en-masse in the 2023 General Elections.

The 18 Initial Advocates of the GoNigeria Movement are drawn from all the 6 geopolitical zones (3 from each zone). They are: Atedo Peterside (Convener), Aisha Yesufu, Nuruddeen Lemu, Dike Chukwumerije, Folarin Falana (Falz), Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah, Arunma Oteh, Hamzat Lawal, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Osita Chidoka, Dr. Tony Rapu, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Muhammad Ali Pate, HH Muhammad Sanusi II, Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Ayisha Osori and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri.

To know more about Anap Foundation’s GoNigeria Initiative, visit: www.GoNigeria.com